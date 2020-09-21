BenQ Announces Zoom-Certified Videoconferencing Displays

The What: BenQ has announced that its large-format displays will now deliver solutions with Zoom Video Communications. The large-format displays comprise digital signage and interactive displays.

The What Else: BenQ digital signage and interactive displays will incorporate Zoom to modernize corporate conference rooms and personal offices for efficient and interactive telecommunication. BenQ displays with Zoom will enable remote screen sharing, content collaboration, and whiteboarding with notes.

"Partnerships with technology leaders such as BenQ are key to our mission of delivering high-quality visual communications for the world," said Jeff Smith, head of Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Communications. "Together, we can help businesses and individuals overcome today's challenges to build toward tomorrow's success."

"BenQ remains highly focused on professional needs of the corporate market," said Conway Lee, president of BenQ Corporation. "Recognizing the dynamic nature of our customers, as well as challenges and opportunities facing the world at large, our displays will incorporate Zoom to provide video conferencing and chat services."

The Bottom Line: The integration with Zoom affirms BenQ's commitment to present and future corporate requirements for visual communication and conferencing. With the new solutions, business owners, SMB presenters, and enterprise IT managers can rely on BenQ to support full interoperability and seamless videoconferencing. Similarly, integrators and solution providers can confidently recommend certified products with the assurance of complete compatibility and communication.