Planar Expands VP and XR Product Portfolio—Everything You Need to Know

Meet the Planar Venue Pro VX Series (opens in new tab). This family of indoor fine pixel pitch LED video wall displays deliver exceptional in-camera visual performance for virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR), as well as on-camera visual performance for broadcasters. The series combines high performing scan and refresh rates with high brightness and narrow pixel pitches, making it well-suited for LED XR stages in markets as diverse as film and video production, corporate, broadcast, rental and staging, and live events.

Designed to support hanging, stacked or wall-mounted installations, Planar Venue Pro VX Series expands on the capabilities of the industry leader’s first solution designed to revolutionize the production of realistic in-screen and on-screen content, the Planar CarbonLight VX Series. With support for HDR-ready content, a wide color gamut, including up to DCI-P3 color space, and compatibility with a wide range of cameras, the Planar Venue Pro VX Series delivers the unmatched visual performance and deployment versatility today’s companies need to develop lifelike recorded, streamed or broadcast video content.

The release of the Planar Venue Pro VX Series bolsters the Planar Studios initiative and expands the company’s portfolio of visualization solutions designed to support VP and XR. The newest addition will be backed by Planar’s dedicated VP and XR team, which includes pre-sales and post-sales support from local experts. This reinforces the industry leader’s commitment to making such applications streamlined and available to mainstream markets.

“Increasing popularity of VP and XR applications presents a need for high performing but versatile LED display products,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “The Planar Venue Pro VX Series takes learnings from the award-winning Planar CarbonLight VX Series, offering customers the most sought-after features in a flexible, economical LED solution that’s designed to maximize in-camera performance.”

The new Planar Venue Pro VX Series is designed to reduce the complexity of setup and teardown, featuring magnetically attachable cabinets with quick locks for single-person installation. The series also includes mechanical features to suit both temporary applications and fixed installations.

The series is available in 1.9 and 2.5-millimeter pixel pitches and compatible with Brompton LED processors and LED controllers from Colorlight.