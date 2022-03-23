Planar Introduces Two LED Video Wall Displays for Indoor and Outdoor Use

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, has launched two new LED video wall display families designed to serve the needs of fast-paced events and high-ambient light environments; the Planar Luminate Pro Series and Planar Venue Pro Series.

The new families feature mechanical elements that accelerate set-up and take down for temporary and mobile events, but also feature full front installation and serviceability, opening the door to more permanent wall-mounted applications. Each LED display line features 500x500-millimeter cabinets that can be tailored for creative video wall applications that can be hung, wall-mounted, floor-mounted and faceted to form curves. The displays feature cabinet-to-cabinet magnetic assistance to temporarily hold them in place while a single installer uses the quick-lock system to secure them.

The Planar Luminate Pro Series is intended to thrive in indoor or outdoor environments with high ambient light or direct sunlight. Indoor models offer 3,000-nit brightness and are ideal for venues with large windows, skylights, or bright lights such as airports, shopping malls, and lobbies. Models are available with fine and standard pixel pitches to suit a variety of comfortable viewing distances and support high-resolution content. Indoor models are available in 1.9, 2.5 and 3.9-millimeter pixel pitches.

Outdoor models feature up to 5,500-nit brightness that makes them shine even in direct sunlight. They are available in five different pixel pitches from 2.9–10.4 millimeter to suit applications with viewing distances as close as 16 feet. The displays are designed to withstand the weather and continue high performance even in extreme temperatures. A protective treatment guards LEDs from dust and moisture, earning the Planar Luminate Pro Series outdoor models an Ingress Protection Rating of IP65.

For environments that don’t feature as much ambient light, such as lecture halls, the Planar Venue Pro Series is an excellent option with 1,000-nit brightness. Models are available with 1.9, 2.5, 3.9 and 5.9-millimeter pixel pitches, enabling comfortable viewing for audiences as close as 10 feet. The displays offer front or rear installation, and all electronics are contained in a single, easily-removable compartment on the back of the cabinet.

“Together, Planar Luminate Pro Series and Planar Venue Pro Series LED displays cover a range of popular applications for high-brightness indoor and outdoor LED and for fixed or temporary event backdrops, always resulting in great-looking, fast-to-deploy video walls,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “With front or rear access and multiple brightness options, these displays bring application versatility to suit a wide variety of LED needs.”