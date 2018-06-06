Open Mesh Showcases Integrator-Friendly Cloud-Managed WiFi Solution at InfoComm 2018

Open Mesh will showcase its end-to-end, cloud managed WiFi platform at InfoComm 2018 booth C3202.

The platform is built around the company’s CloudTrax online management portal and offers a full complement of cloud-managed access points, switches, and routers that come with no recurring license fees.

Open Mesh's A64 cloud managed access point

“Open Mesh has built its reputation on providing reliable WiFi networks that are easy, powerful and can be managed remotely,” said Ryan Detwiller, the company’s general manager. With the recent launch of our first cloud-managed router, the G200, we can now provide an end-to-end solution that can be monitored and managed from anywhere from a single pane of glass.”

Open Mesh’s simplified installation process allows networks to be installed and operational much faster than traditional networks. Access points and switches can be pre-configured prior to physical installation, eliminating the need for each access point to be configured individually onsite. In locations where running cables can be problematic, the access point’s automatic mesh repeater mode requires only a power source to distribute the available WiFi signal.

Open Mesh's G200 cloud managed router

Among the products the company will showcase at the show will be its three most recent introductions: The G200 router, complete with an integrated firewall and a quad core networking processor that provides full gigabit throughput; the A62, a 802.11 AC Wave 2 access point that features a quad core processor and a second 5 GHz radio to deliver higher data throughout and allow greater client density; and a new, enhanced version of its S24 switch, which adds 10GbE SFP+ connectivity and an increased PoE budget.

Open Mesh's S24 cloud managed wifi switch

According to Detwiller, an Open Mesh-based system gives installers an easy way to create a cost-efficient network, billed either under a recurring revenue business model or as a one-time project that can be handed over to the customer. Through CloudTrax, installers can efficiently and cost-effectively monitor and manage all their customers’ networks from any location. Alerts can be set up to automatically notify the administrator should their be a disruption in the system, and often corrections can often be made remotely. “This capability keeps clients up and running,” said Detwiller. “It also drastically reduces the need for costly emergency truck rolls.”