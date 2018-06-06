Kicking Off InfoComm 2018

It may be over 100 degrees outside, but inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, InfoComm 2018 is underway—which means it’s pretty cool. Between Wednesday and Friday, InfoComm will host 44,000 attendees from 110 countries, all here to hit the show floor and discover an estimated 10,000-plus products presented by 1,000 exhibitors.

No matter what corner of the pro-AV industry you’re interested in, you can be sure it’s well represented here, between the exhibitors showing off their latest and greatest creations; education, training and certification opportunities; networking events; and lots more.

Make sure to visit the Technology Pavilions, which cover all the topics you’re interested in, like Audio and Event Production in Central Hall and Digital Signage and Unified Communications & Collaboration in North Hall. Worth checking out is the new Innovations Showcase in the North Hall meeting rooms, where you can check out a dozen new-to-market companies with solutions for commercial AV, and cast your vote for the Most Innovative Product award. Also new this year is the Integrated Life pavilion, which explores technologies for smart buildings, homes and spaces where audio, video, control systems and content intersect.

Returning once again is the popular Center Stage (Booth N1646), InfoComm’s hub for creative dialogue; it covers everything from cool case studies, like a look at creating the Utah Jazz’s fan experiences at Vivint Home Arena (11:30 AM), and discussions on Why Our Voice Assistants Need Ethics (1 PM). Additionally, it will be the site of this year’s AVIXA Awards Ceremony today at 4 PM.

Don’t forget to check out the Audio Demo Rooms, located outside the North Hall on Levels 1 and 2 of the LVCC—you’ll find the latest audio innovations presented by more than 20 top pro audio manufacturers, each offering in-depth presentations of the latest in loudspeakers, audio networking and much more.

And when you’ve checked out all that and need a break, don’t forget The Park (Booth C4100), the indoor “outdoor” experience that offers up food trucks with street-style lunch offerings, lounge areas, live entertainment and more. Once you’re fueled up, get back at it and make the most of your InfoComm 2018 experience!