The Future Is Heard, Not Seen

If you have ever attended a corporate town hall or a large-scale hybrid meeting, you likely know the familiar, awkward dance of the microphone. A presenter fumbles to clip a lavalier onto their jacket, or a handheld mic is clumsily tossed around the audience for Q&A, accompanied by awful handling noise and feedback screeches. Let’s not forget the dreaded phrase, "Is this on?"

(Image credit: Future)

For decades, professional audio has been defined by the physical tether between the speaker and the hardware. But working for an audio company and as an expert for wireless spectrum, I can tell you that we are in the midst of a profound paradigm shift. The future of audio in hybrid meeting spaces, corporate auditoriums, and boardrooms is becoming entirely invisible.

We are seeing massive, parallel developments in how we capture human voices and how we transport that data through the airwaves and across networks. The ultimate goal? To make the technology disappear entirely, leaving only natural, effortless communication.

The first major development reshaping our spaces is the advent of "contactless audio." The concept is exactly what it sounds like: capturing pristine, broadcast-quality audio without requiring the user to interact with a physical microphone at all.

Instead of relying on goosenecks on podiums or clip-on transmitters, modern corporate spaces are integrating sophisticated microphone arrays directly into the architecture—disguised in ceilings, mounted on walls, or hidden within light fixtures. These aren't your standard microphones. They house dozens of tiny audio capsules that rely on advanced digital signal processing and beamforming technology.

Think of beamforming as an invisible, highly focused flashlight for sound. Rather than listening to the whole room (which captures unwanted echo and HVAC noise), the microphone array actively seeks out the person speaking and creates a tight acoustic "beam" around them in real time.

The days of the "AV guy" running down the aisle to fix a squawking microphone are ending.

For the presenter on stage, this is liberating. They are granted the ability to pace, turn their head, gesture naturally, and interact with the audience exactly as they would in a small living room, unencumbered by gear. This fosters a far more authentic and engaging performance.

SCN Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

But perhaps the most dramatic impact of contactless audio is felt in the audience. In a hybrid town hall, remote participants often feel disconnected because they can't hear the in-room audience asking questions. With intelligent ceiling arrays, when an audience member stands up to ask a question, a beam instantly locks onto them. The audio is captured cleanly and automatically, eliminating the agonizing wait for a runner to bring them a handheld mic. It democratizes the conversation, making hybrid meetings feel truly equitable.

Wireless Spectrum Evolution

While ceiling arrays handle the architecture, presenters who need absolute zero-latency, high-fidelity mobility still rely on wireless systems. Here, we run into a major challenge: The airwaves are shrinking. Over the last decades, the UHF radio frequencies we traditionally used for wireless microphones have been aggressively auctioned off to telecom companies for cellular broadband.

As a spectrum expert, I can assure you that navigating this crowded airspace in a dense corporate environment is a monumental task. The solution isn't just better antennas, it's fundamentally rewriting the standardized technology of wireless transport.

WMAS systems like Spectera allow the use of more microphones using less RF spectrum—without dropouts or interference. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

Enter WMAS (Wireless Multichannel Audio Systems). This regulatory schema and technological approach is an absolute game changer. Historically, wireless microphones operated on narrowband transmission—one mic, one specific slice of spectrum. WMAS shifts this to a wideband approach, allowing users to multiplex dozens of audio channels onto a single, wider block of spectrum. It is incredibly spectrally efficient, meaning we can operate far more microphones in a much smaller sliver of the RF spectrum without interference or dropouts.

Concurrently, we are seeing the rise of DECT NR+. Operating in the dedicated 1.9 GHz band, this standard is essentially a non-cellular 5G technology. It creates self-healing, mesh-like wireless networks with ultra-low latency and massive reliability. For professional audio, implementing DECT NR+ means devices can communicate flawlessly without stepping on the toes of the company’s Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

Both technologies overcome the limitations of traditional narrowband solutions. In-band control enables remote device management and real-time monitoring—crucial features in corporate environments. These standardized wireless interfaces ensure next-generation audio is bulletproof, no matter how congested local airspaces become. Furthermore, expanding spectrum allocation for WMAS and DECT NR+ remains a vital, ongoing international discussion.

Network Convergence

Once the audio is captured, it needs to go somewhere. This brings us to the crucial role of audio over IP (AoIP).

Routing audio used to mean pulling miles of heavy analog copper cables. Today, audio simply rides on the company’s existing IT infrastructure via standard Ethernet cables using protocols like Dante, AES67, Ravenna, or ST 2110. Standardizing the interface for audio transport has seamlessly bridged the gap between AV and IT. Audio is now simply network data, easily routed from the town hall stage to overflow rooms, into the broadcast mixer, and out to a Zoom call with a click.

Herein lies the beautiful paradox of the modern corporate audio landscape: an intense need for standardized underlying technology, driven by customer demand for completely customized solutions.

Corporate clients want spaces that perfectly cater to their specific workflows, like an auditorium that transforms into an immersive training center at the push of a button. By relying on highly standardized, interoperable backbones—like AoIP protocols and regulated WMAS schemas—AV architects can mix and match sensors, processors, and speakers to build highly bespoke spaces.

The days of the "AV guy" running down the aisle to fix a squawking microphone are ending. We are entering an era of elegant, invisible technology. Through the marriage of contactless beamforming, highly efficient wireless spectrum management, and network-based audio transport, we are removing the friction from corporate communication. In the modern auditorium, the technology fades into the background, allowing the message, and the people sharing it, to finally take center stage.