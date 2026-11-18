For integrators, the biggest workplace shift right now isn’t the technology, it's what customers expect from their offices. As companies move toward flex-heavy schedules and “purpose days,” traditional metrics like occupancy and badge swipes are becoming lagging indicators.

Leaders still want people in the office, but they’re increasingly judging success differently. Did meetings start on time? Did the room work without drama? Did teams leave aligned?

That shift creates a clear, sellable opportunity for the channel: room performance as an ongoing service, not just a one-time install.

Customers don’t need more dashboards. They need spaces that behave predictably and stay healthy over time. The partners who can baseline performance, standardize room templates, reduce failure rates, and prove improvement with simple metrics will become indispensable—because they’re helping clients answer the question that actually matters: Is in-person time working?

The Wrong Scoreboard

Occupancy is still a useful planning input. But it doesn’t tell you if meetings ran smoothly or if the room caused friction. It also misses the cumulative impact of small breakdowns that happen dozens of times a day across an office: the five minutes lost getting a meeting started, the hallway scramble for support, the fallback to improvised laptop audio, the camera that’s pointed at the ceiling.

Customers aren’t buying monitoring. They’re buying fewer interruptions and more productive time.

Those are experience failures, and experience failures are what drive behavior. If leaders want people to keep choosing the office for high-value moments, the office must feel reliable. That’s what it means to “earn the commute.”

You don’t need a complex analytics program to start. In fact, it’s better to begin with a small set of metrics you can baseline and influence directly through design, commissioning, and support.

SCN Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

1) Time-to-start meetings. The time between the scheduled start and the moment the meeting is actually productive (audio and video live, content shared, participants engaged). It’s the clearest “friction” metric. Minutes lost here compound fast.

Integrator impact: Standardized workflows, consistent UI, reliable join paths, and validation testing directly reduce this.

2) Room failure rates. The frequency of meetings that experience a meaningful technical failure—no audio, broken video, content sharing issues, device not responding, dropped connections, or users abandoning the room setup. Reliability is the baseline feature. “Mostly works” is not a feature.

Integrator impact: Commissioning rigor, network readiness, endpoint health, configuration hygiene, and proactive monitoring can dramatically reduce failure events.

3) Support tickets and escalations. Volume (and severity) of AV/UC tickets per room. Tickets are cost. They’re also a proxy for trust and usability.

Integrator impact: Better standards, better documentation, remote diagnostics, and preventive maintenance reduce tickets—and when tickets do occur, they shorten resolution time.

4) Meeting equity. Whether remote participants can contribute as equals, clear audio pickup, appropriate camera framing, visible content, and fewer “you’re on mute” delays. Hybrid is still a reality, even on purpose days. If remote attendees are second class, meetings become less effective and more repetitive.

Integrator impact: Audio design, camera placement/framing strategy, consistent default modes, and “meeting-ready” room behaviors materially improve equity.

5) Decision velocity. Whether key meetings produce decisions faster and reduce follow-up churn (fewer “let’s regroup” meetings caused by confusion or incomplete participation). This is where leaders feel ROI.

Integrator impact: While integrators don’t own the agenda, you do influence whether meetings are smooth enough to make decisions in the first place, especially for leadership and project rooms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Service Offering

Outcome-based metrics can’t be improved with dashboards alone. They improve when someone translates “performance” into standards, instrumentation, and an operating rhythm. That’s the integrator’s edge.

Step 1: Define room types and what good looks like. Start by categorizing room types with the customer: huddle rooms, standard conference rooms, divisible spaces, training rooms, exec rooms, and specialty rooms. Then define what “good” means for each type. A huddle room’s goal might be “join fast and share content instantly.” An exec room’s goal might include camera framing quality, privacy controls, and seamless transitions between in-room and remote participants. This step prevents a common failure: treating every room like a snowflake, then being surprised when support becomes unmanageable.

Step 2: Establish a baseline. You can baseline performance with a mix of methods, depending on the customer’s maturity. Options include a simple user pulse (monthly “did the room work?” survey), ticket trends by room and issue type, a lightweight “time-to-start” sample, and commissioning and validation logs (did the room meet its standard at handoff?). The goal isn’t perfect measurement on day one. The goal is a starting point you can improve against.

Step 3: Standardize the experience and make it repeatable. This is where integrators directly affect outcomes. Standardization includes consistent join/share workflow across rooms, consistent UI and labeling conventions, standard “room modes” (meeting, presentation, training, divisible use), known-good device lists and configuration baselines, and documentation and runbooks that prevent “tribal knowledge” support. Repeatability is what allows customers to scale spaces without scaling chaos.

Step 4: Instrument, observe, and keep the room “healthy.” Even simple monitoring changes the game. If you can tell a customer “Room 214 has a failing endpoint trend and should be addressed before Monday’s board meeting,” you’ve moved from reactive support to performance management. This doesn’t have to be invasive. Focus on device and room health, not people. The value is in detecting patterns early: intermittent connectivity, repeated device reboots, configuration drift, or endpoints that correlate with failures.

Step 5: Operationalize it with a performance cadence. Outcome metrics become real when they’re reviewed consistently. Consider recommending a quarterly (or monthly) room performance review with facilities/IT stakeholders. The agenda can be simple: top failure modes, rooms with the highest friction, quick wins (such as configuration fixes or training), and recommendations for refresh or standard changes. This is also where customers stop viewing AV as a cost center and start viewing it as infrastructure that protects productivity.

Communicate Value

Customers aren’t buying monitoring. They’re buying fewer interruptions and more productive time.

The messaging that resonates with leadership is operational: We can reduce the minutes lost before meetings start. We can cut repeat tickets by standardizing room behavior. We can improve reliability, so meetings don’t derail. We can make hybrid participation smoother, so decisions happen faster.

That’s what “room performance” really means. It’s measurable, defensible, and maps to outcomes customers care about. If you’re introducing this concept, keep it straightforward. You don’t need to promise perfection. You need to promise progress and show it.