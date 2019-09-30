Oblong Creates Cisco-centric UI for Mezzanine

The What: At the Cisco IMPACT FY20 event, the team from Oblong Industries invited all Cisco sellers, partners, and executives to have a in-person experience with Multi-share, which promotes teamwork with multiple streams of content from various collaborators simultaneously. Multi-share is core to the Oblong flagship product for workplace collaboration, Mezzanine, which is now available on the Cisco Global Price List (GPL).

The What Else: According to Oblong, the Cisco-first UI is designed to help users discover how easy it is to share content streams concurrently and in real-time from multiple sources and locations. It provides collaborators the means to compare, contrast, and cross-reference content and data from multiple contributors in real-time and on-the-fly.

A release from Oblong said, "By making it easy to discover Multi-share in the course of normal business, users will get to experience the benefits of Mezzanine more quickly than with typical 'new technology' deployments. It’s just there without needing to go look for it, in a visual environment that the Cisco Webex consumers are familiar and comfortable with."

The Bottom Line: All of Mezzanine's features are still intact with this new user experience. Meeting participants can share up to 10 live streams and have full control over the content on the screens for layout flexibility to support multi-dimensional conversations.