Oblong and Cisco to Bridge the Aisle at ISE 2019

Oblong is coordinating with Cisco at ISE 2019 to show how organizations can improve workflows for distributed teams with a product demonstration that spans the aisle of Hall 11.

Oblong, in coordination with Cisco, will show how organizations can improve workflows for distributed teams at ISE 2019. (Image credit: Oblong Industries, Inc.)

In this unique demonstration, a Mezzanine 200 Series system for multi-stream collaboration in Oblong stand 11-B140 will connect in a Webex Teams session—demonstrating interoperability with Cisco Webex endpoints—with Cisco in stand 11-C130.

In addition, a Cisco Webex Board will be featured in the Oblong stand to show the ease of bringing a popular touch screen for ideation and collaboration into the Mezzanine meeting environment. Due to the proximity of these two stands, visitors to Hall 11 will be able to witness both ends of the meeting session from a single vantage point.

[Collaboration Products You Need to See at ISE 2019]

This bridge is a new high water mark in the relationship between Oblong and Cisco.

Since the introduction of the Mezzanine platform in 2012 for multi-device, multi-screen, multi-location, multi-screen immersive visual collaboration, Cisco video teleconferencing codecs have been common in Oblong’s device-agnostic approach to computing environments. In 2017, Oblong was awarded the designation of Cisco Solutions Integrator, and, in 2018, the two firms joined with LG to create a bundled offering to pro AV market in the U.S. via ScanSource.

“We’re making it easier for our customers to understand it’s not Cisco solutions or Oblong solutions, it’s Cisco plus Oblong to create the most productive and collaborative work environment,” said Justin Ramirez, head of ecosystem business development for Cisco Webex.

“In almost every business vertical, there is a need to escalate desktop discussions into full fledged meetings and gather stakeholders around critical information for decision-making,” added Oblong’s VP of business development, Steve Vobbe. “Clearly Mezzanine is ideal for these moments, and access to it is obvious when it’s embedded in the enterprise ecosystem. As a Cisco Solutions Integrator it was natural for us to unite Mezzanine with the Cisco ecosystem to maximize meeting engagement and outcomes.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit Oblong in Stand 11-B140 and Cisco in Stand 11-C130 at ISE 2019.