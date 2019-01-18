Collaboration Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Each year, ISE is home to thousand of pro AV product launches. Here are the collaboration products you need to see at the 2019 show.

ClearOne COLLABORATE Live

ClearOne's COLLABORATE Live is a series of four video collaboration solutions designed to empower users to collaborate in any size room environment, with high-quality audio and video, interactive whiteboard, presentation, recording, streaming, and cloud connectivity.

Stand 11-D130

Oblong Mezzanine

Oblong's Mezzanine is a visual collaboration solution designed to define the next era of computing: multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location. The Mezzanine series of solutions scales for every meeting and every space, delivering more dynamic and productive meetings across the enterprise.

Stand 11-B140

Nureva Span Workspace

Nureva’s mission is to unlock the potential of collaborative teams with simple solutions that make working together easy. Experience the HDL300 audio conferencing systems, Span Workspace, and the Nureva Wall at ISE 2019. Experience the full solution at ISE 2019.

Stand 11-B180

Avocor Windows Collaborative Display

Avocor will showcase what it says is the world’s first Windows collaborative display by Avocor. The only WCD developed with Microsoft, it features advanced touchscreen technologies to enhance teamwork. Fully compatible with Windows 10, Windows collaboration displays by Avocor are designed to deliver the power and productivity of Microsoft 365 at room scale.

Stand 13-C110

Barco ClickShare CS-100 Huddle

The ClickShare CS-100 Huddle is designed to bring spontaneous, ad-hoc, and swift content-sharing to huddles and small meeting spaces. It is ideal for short catch-ups or instant brainstorming with limited groups.

Stand 12-F100

Crestron Flex

Crestron Flex is a new line of intelligent unified communications and collaboration solutions that natively supports the most popular third-party UC applications including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Zoom.

Stand 2-C20

Yamaha UC CS-700

Designed to ensure high-quality collaboration, Yamaha UC’s CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms optimizes audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a wall-mounted unit that’s engineered to be easy to install and deploy.

Stand 11-F120/G12

Lifesize Icon 700

According to Lifesize, its new Icon 700 is the world’s first true 4K video and 4K full-motion content sharing solution. Attendees can get a live demo of its high-quality video meeting experience at ISE 2019 in the Lifesize booth 11-D150.

Stand 11-D150

Vaddio HuddleSHOT

The HuddleSHOT All-in-One Fixed Camera with integrated audio is Vaddio’s newest solution optimized for huddle spaces. This USB conferencing product is designed for high performance, modern aesthetics, and built-in IP management. HuddleSHOT provides high-definition 1080p60 resolution for a professional image, and its ultra-wide 120-degree horizontal FOV with low distortion gets everyone in the picture.

Stand 2-C250