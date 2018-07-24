Cisco, Oblong, and LG Offer New Bundle Through ScanSource

The What: For the first time, Oblong's Mezzanine will be available through distribution to the pro AV market through a new ScanSource bundle that brings the Cisco Webex Room Kit and Cisco Webex Room Kit Plus Collaboration Endpoints into the Oblong Mezzanine content collaboration platform and utilizes LG UH5C series commercial UHD displays to share information, video, graphics, and data from multiple sources simultaneously.

The What Else: Initially, this product bundle will be offered in two sizes mapped to Oblong’s Mezzanine 200 Series with dual LG displays for smaller team collaboration, and the Mezzanine 600 series for more immersive environments wrapping a room in an LG pixel-rich canvas for high-value work.

“End-users are continuing to look for innovative UC solutions, and Mezzanine delivers a content-rich workplace collaboration experience that enables resellers to meet this growing demand,” said Brian Cuppett, senior vice president, ScanSource. “We look forward to providing this content-centric conferencing solution, in addition to support, training, and services for our reseller partners’ continued success.”

The Bottom Line: With this more seamlessly integrated joint offering, Cisco, LG, and Oblong have focused on providing a modern meeting room solution for more effective teamwork through ScanSource.