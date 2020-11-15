NSCA Education Foundation to Host “Cheers to 20 Years” Virtual Fundraiser

The NSCA Education Foundation will host a virtual fundraiser to celebrate its 20th anniversary and raise funds to support ongoing industry initiatives on December 3 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. CST.

Led by emcee and host Tim Albright, founder of AVNation, “Cheers to 20 Years” will kick off with a virtual happy hour where attendees will be able to make a signature cocktail designed exclusively for the NSCA Education Foundation by Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery.

“The pandemic may have changed our plans for the NSCA Education Foundation this year, but the organization still works every day to support important initiatives like PASS K-12 and Ignite. ‘Cheers to 20 Years’ will help us raise funds so we can ensure that the Foundation’s work continues," said the organization's director Chuck Wilson.

Live and silent auctions will also help the NSCA Education Foundation reach its $54,000 fundraising goal for the event. Items up for auction include:

AtlasIED Atmosphere

AXIS C1410 Network Mini Speaker

Bose S1 Pro System

Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery Bourbon Basket

Harman JBL EON One Compact PA

Legrand Vaddio HuddleSHOT

QSC Powered Speaker

To RSVP for the event, visit nsca.home.qtego.net.