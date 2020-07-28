AtlasIED Launches Atmosphere Digital Audio Platform

The What: AtlasIED yesterday debuted Atmosphere, a digital audio platform comprising an entirely new suite of products and technologies. Under development for the last two years, the platform features a combination of digital audio processors, amplifiers, graphical user interfaces, programming software, and controls, and is engineered to enable the utilization of touchless control, automation, and artificial intelligence.

The What Else: Atmosphere enables each authorized user to manage the audio system to select sources, adjust the volume, and choose zones from his or her own mobile device, lending a cleaner, more hygienic approach to control. Setup is designed to be simple: The controls of the Atmosphere digital audio processor populate automatically when a user’s mobile device scans the DSP’s QR code. Per parameters programmed initially into the system by the AV integrator, this QR code grants access to certain features, for example, allowing a manager to modify the schedule of outgoing messages, while staff is permitted to only adjust the volume level.

Leveraging this hands-off approach to control is Atmosphere’s ambient noise compensation technology. Built into each DSP (two models are available) are multiple algorithms, which enable it to continually learn and adapt to changes in the environment. Through data collected and transmitted by an Atmosphere ambient noise sensor, the DSP comes to recognize patterns like the need to raise the volume at a bar during happy hour to compensate for high levels of ambient noise. Unlike systems that rely on external microphones to monitor the environment, Atmosphere uses artificial intelligence to analyze and respond to the predictable behaviors of its users, such as consistent commands issued from an Atmosphere volume controller, as well as data sent from an Atmosphere ambient noise sensor to the DSP.

Messages uploaded to the DSP as WAV files can be dispatched according to a pre-programmed schedule based on priority or when triggered by an Atmosphere input device, such as a volume/source/zone selector. This level of automation affords AV integrators a digital audio solution that can be customized for increased convenience, efficiency, and performance. Adding another layer of customization is a built-in Tilter Filter, which simplifies tuning the audio for the specific room or zone with a feature that helps balance lows and highs.

Products currently comprising the Atmosphere digital audio platform include two varieties of digital signal processors (six-input/four-output AZM4 and 10-input/eight-output AZM8; two amplifiers (400-watt AZA404 and 800-watt AZA804); six different plug-and-play accessories, including wall-mounted audio controllers (single- and multi-zone options); and remote audio inputs (RCA, Bluetooth, and XLR sources); and an ambient noise sensor. As many as 16 accessories can be daisy-chained to the AZM4 DSP and 20 to the AZM8. Plus, the entire Atmosphere lineup has been engineered to integrate with AtlasIED loudspeakers; integrators can use the preloaded EQ files in an Atmosphere DSP to easily tune the speakers for the specific application and environment. Featuring a clean industrial design, Atmosphere complements the aesthetic of most commercial environments.

“This product launch represents a new era for AtlasIED, signifying our commitment to the audiovisual community through a comprehensive product platform that offers unprecedented benefits to both integrators and end users,” said John Ivey, president at AtlasIED. “The culmination of more than 480 man-months devoted to Atmosphere’s design, engineering, and execution, this platform launch and subsequent product rollouts positions AtlasIED as a leader in the digital audio industry and creates exciting business opportunities for technology integrators.”

The Bottom Line: Well suited for use in restaurants, bars, hotels, school campuses, houses of worship, retail establishments, and other commercial environments, AtlasIED’s Atmosphere’s components have been designed to work seamlessly together, minimizing training time and installation, configuration, and programming headaches for AV integrators, and to reduce the learning curve for end users.

To see the system in action, register here to attend live audio demonstrations on July 29, 30, and 31 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. EDT.

AtlasIED's Atmosphere will make a formal debut at the 2020 AV/IT Summit, which is free to attend.