Now Hear This—Everything to Know about Hall Technologies New Speakers

Hall Technologies has added a line of in-ceiling and surface mount speakers to its portfolio of end-to-end solutions. Hall’s new speakers offer enhanced sound coverage, versatility, and convenience for education and meeting environments, in a powerful and stylish design.

“We design and offer many purpose-built solutions," said vice president of technology, Ken Eagle. "Many of them already include built-in and external audio amplifiers, so adding a line of speakers makes sense, and is a complimentary addition to our product portfolio. It also positions Hall as a one-stop shop for all their commercial AV needs. If you’re a tech manager or AV Integrator, we’ve made it simple to equip a classroom or corporate meeting room with cameras, speakers, and a multitude of other products needed for great collaboration and connectivity."

SPK-OW6 is a surface-mount, 40-watt loudspeaker that includes taps for 8-ohm, 100-volt, and 70-volt audio solutions and comes in a white finish. Hall has an in-ceiling speaker as well. The SPK-IC6 is a fire-rated 40-watt in-ceiling speaker with a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter and a 6.5-inch graphite cone driver with rubber surround. The SPK-IC6 includes taps for 8-ohm, 100-volt, and 70-volt audio solutions and comes in a plenum fire-rated back box.