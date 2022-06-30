Hall Technologies Announces Dedicated Consultant Support

Hall Technologies (opens in new tab) announced a broadened strategic focus to provide specific support to the consultants, architects, and design engineering firms who specify Hall products. Wayne Childs, CTS, is named to the newly created role of consultant liaison. With over 10 years experience at Hall, and over 20 in the AV industry, Childs brings expertise in total system design, project management, and exceptional relationship building to the new role. Already a highly tenured territory manager at Hall, he has in-depth knowledge of the Hall product line and solutions.

[Hall Technologies New PTZ Cameras Designed for Conferencing and Classrooms] (opens in new tab)

“When consultants specify technology, solutions, and products, the Hall Technologies innovative product line should be a clear, obvious, and easy option for them,” said Hal Truax, vice president of sales and marketing at Hall Technologies. “We’re leveraging Wayne’s expertise in end-to-end design and intimate knowledge of the Hall portfolio to specifically support consultants wanting to specify our solutions.”

Wayne Childs, CTS (Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“I’m very excited to be taking on this new challenge at a company that I’ve seen evolve over ten years, and particularly in the past two years,” said Childs. “I especially enjoy driving results with a team to ensure the success of a project, and this role gives me a great opportunity to do that.”