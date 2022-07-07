A Look at the tvONE Upgrades to the CORIOmaster Family

The tvONE (opens in new tab) CORIOmaster family recently continued its evolution. The video processors now include new HDMI quad input and quad output modules for CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini, and CORIOmaster micro. In addition, new firmware (version M412) and CORIOgrapher set-up and control software are available.

The new HDMI quad input (CM-HDMI-4IN) and output modules (CM-HDMI-SC-4OUT) allow expansive set up across all three CORIOmaster chassis. This allows users to create enormous video walls, projector edge blends, and LED installations or to deploy switcher applications. The modules grow the maximum number of inputs on a 4RU CORIOmaster to 56, while the 1RU CORIOmaster mini can achieve up to 18 inputs and 20 outputs. For the first time, it’s possible to create huge video walls with the CORIOmaster mini, with 3x3, 4x4, and 5x4 walls being easily achievable. CORIOmaster micro now has up to eight inputs or eight outputs in a half width 1RU chassis.

For 4K output applications, the recently released 4K60 output module (CM-HDMI-4K-SC-2OUT) is fully compatible with the new M412 firmware release, giving a smoother, more immersive video experience for up to 14 4K60 outputs. Other new output choices using this module include 4K60 output cloning or for dual, independent, 4K30 outputs. Our dual 4K30 outputs double the amount of 4K outputs available, to allow connection to up to 28 4K displays in 4RU, while the new cloning feature makes setting up repeat displays, duplicated side screens, and screen recording much simpler and more efficient to use.

In conjunction with the M412 firmware upgrade, the companion CORIOgrapher software has also been upgraded. Presets can now be specifically numbered, which makes programming any member of the CORIOmaster family even easier and quicker, while removing automation set-up headaches. This development builds on the recently added layout only and specific window presets, and a cleaner look and feel for CORIOgrapher.