New Philips Public LED 5000 Series Enables Seamless Installations in Public Spaces

PPDS is launching its first line of elementary direct-view LED solutions with the new and versatile Philips Public LED 5000 Series bringing new opportunities and enhancing or extending indoor visual communications.

Designed to enhance indoor public spaces—such as retail stores, shopping centers, corporate spaces and offices, cinemas, theaters, stadiums and arenas, and casinos—the new Philips Public LED 5000 Series is an ideal solution for those seeking to introduce or replace existing LCD screens with dvLED, with a price tag that will allow more businesses to benefit from this engaging display technology.

The Philips Public LED 5000 Series is available in 44-inch (500x1000mm) and 28-inch (500x500mm) panel variants. Each offers a choice of modules with three different pixel pitches and dimensions of 1.9pp (128x128), 2.5pp (100x100) and 3.9pp (6464)—supporting an array of viewing distances. The 500x1000 and 500x500 metric-sized panels have also been developed to facilitate easy concepting and implementation for interior and retail architects.

Delivering up to 500 nit brightness, and 150 degree viewing angles—flat screen or concave creations—the Philips Public LED 5000 Series provides optimum visual performance in almost any indoor environment with consistent lighting conditions.

As with all the latest Philips digital signage, business TVs, interactive, and dvLED products, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series benefits from PPDS’ strategy to significantly reduce waste—including plastic—from its packaging, with all panels and accessories delivered in 100 per cent recycled and recyclable materials.