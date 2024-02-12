New PPDS Outdoor LED Displays to Power FC Barcelona’s Stadium Redevelopment

With the Super Bowl and football in the rearview mirror, we can focus on fútbol and head to the pitch. PPDS announced at ISE 2024 that it is the exclusive official supplier of LED and digital signage display for FC Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou stadium redevelopment, and earmarking its new outdoor line up to answer the Club’s needs for more than 21,000 square feet (2000 square meters) of outdoor LED, including two concourse rings and three video scoreboards.

With the renovated stadium scheduled for completion in 2026, a range of Philips Professional Displays has already been selected, playing an integral role in a new FC Barcelona fan experience.

“Not only are we announcing a major expansion of the business in entering the outdoor display market with the stunning new Philips Urban LED 6000 Series, we are also confirming our partnership as the official supplier of LED and digital signage displays for one of the world’s most successful football clubs, supporting the redevelopment of one of the world’s most iconic stadiums," said Martijn van der Woude, VP global marketing and business development.

“On and off the pitch, FC Barcelona does not settle for second best, and we are thrilled that our range of solutions, including the new Urban 6000 Series, is lined up to be part of what will become one of the greatest venues on the planet, bringing previously unimaginable matchday experiences to fans," he continued. "As the chant goes ‘we’ve got a name that everyone knows’ and, together with the owner of that chant, Barҫa, we are bringing future vision to football.”

The 10,000 nit, Ultra High Bright Philips Urban LED 6000 Series was designed for flexibility, reduced energy, and powerful visual performance, for viewing distances of between 3-98 feet.