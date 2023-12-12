Watch PPDS Redesign the Cinema Experience

PPDS has installed 568 remotely managed 4K Philips digital signage and video wall units in all Showcase Cinemas in North America, transforming the movie-going experience.

Showcase Cinemas, as with many of today's movie theaters, is not simply a movie house. The movie theater offers a wide choice of dining options, including full-service restaurants, bars and cafés, and traditional concession kiosks.

Part of a major refresh of all Showcase Cinemas in the United States, the company turned to Atlanta-based PPDS partner, DEEL Media to replace its aging and outdated display network. This included delivering additional and consistent communications across all locations, while creating new revenue opportunities.

Following deep-level discussions and site visits, 549 Philips Signage D-Line 4K UHD digital displays (43-75 inches) and 19 Philips Videowall X-Line (49-55 inches) displays were selected and installed in all Showcase Cinemas lobby areas, as well as along corridors leading up to each theatre screen. This replaced the previous scattergun approach to displays, switching to a single manufacturer, rather than using multiple brands across its network, for more consistent capabilities and experiences.

Watch how it is helping in the video case study below.