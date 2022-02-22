New Brand Identity in Place, Nanolumens Issues New CLRVU Mesh Product Series

During its recent brand refresh, Nanolumens issued a new transparent LED mesh product series called CLRVU. The first use case of CLRVU can be seen at the recently unveiled TK Elevators headquarters and test facility, located at The Battery Atlanta.

"Along with our new brand identity comes a robust product roadmap for 2022 and beyond. We announced the addition of our CLRVU series on our recent branding webinar," said Brice McPheeters, Nanolumens VP of Product and Planning. "Our CLRVU mesh-based technology can be used indoors or outdoors to seamlessly blend into the architecture of your building. One main differentiator for CLRVU is that it allows for the customization of the display's resolution, power consumption and transparency, unlike others. Making a brilliant statement effortlessly is easy with this durable and long-lasting LED display. It's designed and assembled in the US and built totally to specification in pixel pitches ranging from 10mm-25mm."

Nanolumens collaborates with its integrator and ecosystem partners, as well as the AEC and AV design communities, to make unsurpassed first and lasting experiences. CLRVU is available now with Nanolumens Nixel to Pixel warranty and U.S.-based support. CLRVU comes with customizable transparency built to your specifications in pixel pitches offering clear viewing angles that make a visual impact with minimal effect on the view from the inside.