Nanolumens Launches NanoDesigner Room Certification Tool

Nanolumens has developed a new online tool geared towards the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries and AV designers. The new NanoDesigner Room Configurator Tool can offer a place to visualize and develop the scope and scale of a project and deliver the necessary files for a construction bid all at one time. The tool saves engineering time and can create a fully exportable package that includes spec sheets, array configuration details with BOM and accompanying diagrams.

[Nanolumens 2022: New Brand Identity, New Website]

"We are constantly looking for ways to become a better partner. We heard from architects and our AV Design partners that existing visualization tools work for visualization and renderings, but generate a duplication of work as they need to build the displays into their projects," said Brice McPheeters, Nanolumens VP, Product and Planning. "With that in mind we developed our visualizer with a fundamental change. In the NanoDesigner dashboard, you begin by selecting an environment, choosing your display model, then choosing the dimensions to configure various options using the wall dimension fields. Easily move the display around the environment to see how it will look in your space. This is the configurator we are all used to but there is one essential difference; once you've got a preferred design, you can then select a desired file output. Therefore, in addition to specifications, images and pdfs, volumetric engineering models like Revit and AutoCAD, or other file formats are output that can be easily dropped into original designs. Armed with all this data, you can design freely with this intuitive tool, and with our products you can curve, and flex to meet any architecturally integrated design."

[NanoLumens Launches All-In-One Captivate Series dvLED]

The NanoDesigner Room Configurator Tool is available for immediate use.