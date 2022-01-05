Nanolumens 2022: New Brand Identity, New Website

Nanolumens is refreshing its brand identity for 2022 and beyond. In addition to a newly launched website, the brand has added new design tools and resources to assist channel partners, AV designers and the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) community. The evolution of the company's brand includes a new customer-centric approach, partner focused culture and a renewed purpose, vision and brand promise.

"From the foundation of our philosophy to our product roadmap, our clients and partners depend on us to be industry experts committed to their success," said Nanolumens CEO Ney Corsino. "As the LED market increasingly widens, it's essential for us to continue to innovate and grow, building relationships based on trust and results. By refreshing our brand voice and philosophy, with a renewed focus on partner enablement, we're putting a stake in the ground to show what we stand for and who we are as a brand. From our purpose to our personality, to our professionalism, ‘We ARE LED,’ and higher standards in all we do are what you can expect from us."

"Along with a new look in our logo, communications and website, we're offering new design tools and resources for our AV partners," said Nanolumens' chief revenue officer Kurt De Young. "We've launched our NanoDesigner Room Configurator tool, which can offer a place to visualize and develop the scope and scale of a project. It creates fully exportable packages with spec sheets, array configuration details with BOM and accompanying diagrams, saving engineering and planning time. We've also introduced a new Select Partner Program, with multiple resources designed to assist our partners in driving their business. Featured programs include deal registration and design project discounts, tradeshow coop programs, volume rebate incentives and sales rewards programs, technical training and more. We aim to deliver first and lasting impressions by being bold, visionary, creative, and fun. This correlates with Nanolumens' refreshed purpose and vision, and the new look and feel of our brand."