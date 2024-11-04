New 3D-Mapping Techniques Power an Immersive Attraction at Top of the Rock

Disguise is powering a new video projection show and multimedia theater experience at New York City's Rockefeller Center. The immersive projection, which was set up by Disguise partner Electrosonic, an audiovisual and technology services company, features a six-minute video show mapped onto a 10-foot-tall 3D representation of the center and the surrounding New York skyline. This attraction is now being used to welcome new visitors to the Rock and describe its history.

To enable Electrosonic to deliver this projection at such a granular level of detail, Disguise developed an update to its unique camera-based projector calibration system, OmniCal, called RigCheck API. The RigCheck API update enables AV teams to complete calibrations from a third-party show controller without having to access Disguise's Designer software, ensuring imagery can be projected onto complex architectural structures in minutes, rather than days of disruptive, in-house mapping.

“When we improved the OmniCal workflow, specifically the RigCheck API, we wanted to ensure the calibration process would be as smooth, repeatable and reliable as possible,” explained Shae Langley, head of location-based experiences (LBX) at Disguise.

(Image credit: Disguise)

Meanwhile, the Disguise team also improved the usability of OmniCal. This included detecting if the OmniCal cameras—which are used to map the distance between objects—are out of focus. A user can define the thresholds when creating a simulated camera plan, and these can be checked against during the RigCheck. This allows much more precision in 3D modeling, as video content can be seamlessly mapped onto structures of any shape or size—creating a far more immersive experience for guests.

As well as the six-minute projection show of the Rock, Disguise powers the multimedia theater experience within the Rockefeller visitor center. This is a five-minute immersive audiovisual media show that showcases the history of New York City, using a combination of archival footage and animation.

This new immersive theater experience is powered by Disguise’s EX 3 media servers. The use of the high-powered servers allows for high-definition display, as well as a spatial audio-surround system to create an immersive, multisensory experience.

“In addition to an incredible creative design, we knew we needed a robust technical solution to ensure the projection model could run smoothly for up to 15 hours a day," said Phil Hettema, founder and CEO of THG Creative. "Disguise worked with us to develop a custom auto-calibration solution for the model, overcoming several technical challenges. Their expertise was critical for the model’s ongoing performance. Thanks to their collaboration, we successfully launched a visually captivating and operationally reliable feature in the Welcome Gallery, orienting guests to the entire Rockefeller Center complex."