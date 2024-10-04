The Minnesota Vikings Are Set to Take Over London by Immersing Fans in LED

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the NFL's first game of its London Games series on Sunday, October 6. Before the excitement on the field gets underway, those traveling to London and local fans will get to experience an immersive takeover on Saturday, October 5 at Outernet London at Tottenham Court Road.

According to Verge Magazine, outside of the LED marvel, Vikings fans will be "immersed in the atmosphere and fanfare synonymous with the team’s U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, can get up close and personal with their favorite stars, enjoy live performances from Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders," and even meet Vikings legends Cris Carter and Jake Reed.

[Complete (Midnight) Madness! Kentucky Wildcats to Go LED with ASB GlassFloor]

LED and Pro AV technology unite giving Vikings faithful a full day of fantastic fun. As always, we'll try to find out more information, but until we do, check out the spectacular on the Vikings U.K. Instagram page below.

A post shared by Minnesota Vikings UK (@uk_vikings) A photo posted by on