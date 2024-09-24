How 33 Epson Projectors Power Immersive Learning for Medical Students

Swansea University chose 6,000-lumen laser projectors to simulate floor-to-ceiling practical environments.

The Simulation and Immersive Learning Centre (SUSIM) at Swansea University.
(Image credit: Epson UK YouTube)

Swansea University in Wales, U.K. is powering its new Simulation and Immersive Learning Center at its Faculty of Medicine, Health, and Life Sciences with Epson projectors

Per Epson, the facility turned to 33 Epson EB-PU1006W 6,000-lumen 3LCD laser projectors, each complete with a ELPLX01WS ultra-short-throw "snorkel" lens, which are hidden in the ceiling. The technology is creating a ceiling-to-floor immersive experience, simulating practical environments for its medical students. 

"It is very much based on improvement in patient safety, but equally it is about preparing our learners to be clinicians by immersing them in real-world experiences," explained Joanne Davies, associate professor and head of simulation, Swansea University.

According to Scott Barnett, simulation operations lead, Swansea University, the biggest challenge was making sure the imagery being projected on the walls was convincing. The previous projectors on hand were fine for smaller rooms, but not the ceiling-to-floor, immersive environment the school was going for. The walls are also touch sensitive, something that large screens couldn't provide with the accuracy required from medical students. 

You can see it in action in the video case study below.

