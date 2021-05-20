Neutrik Issues New Networked Device With Crestron Integration

Designers can now fully integrate Neutrik’s NAD-IO- DPRO into a Crestron system and perform various controls such as gain, phantom power, lo-cut, mute and mic/line switch

The What: Neutrik now features full integration with Crestron control products to remote control its new NA2-IO-DPRO Dante network device, Neutrik's latest addition to networked devices. Designers can now fully integrate the DPRO into a Crestron system and perform various controls such as gain, phantom power, lo-cut, mute and mic/line switch.

The What Else: The NA2-IO-DPRO is Neutrik’s POE powered Dante I/O solution to add more flexibility in a network setup for Line, MIC and even AES signals. Besides their own control software, the NA2-IO-DPRO can be remote controlled from Yamaha CL/QL consoles and from Q-Sys and Crestron control devices.

The Bottom Line: The module is available for free in the Crestron application market. It is recommended for all NA2-IO-DPRO users.