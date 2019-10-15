Networked Audio Makes Connections at AES New York 2019

Networked audio continues to play an ever-expanding role in a wide variety of pro audio applications, from recording and production, to live sound, installs, and more, with a near ubiquity of network capabilities on new gear and the bridging of proprietary standards by the AES67 and AES70 protocols. The Audio Networking Track events, taking place during the AES New York Convention, October 16–19 at the Javits Center, are set to connect the latest technologies and techniques with attendees looking to take their audio networking skills to the next level.

AES New York Networked Audio Track chair Bob Lee (Image credit: AES)

“Networking technology in audio systems are increasingly becoming the norm and not the exception,” said AES New York Networked Audio Track chair Bob Lee. “We in the audio industry have been fortunate to be able to leverage the off-the-shelf technology developed by the IT industry to meet our needs reliably and economically. I’ve assembled this program to provide many varied opportunities for convention participants to learn from and interact with the experts in a range of topics. If you’re in audio and want to come away with less uncertainty and more confidence in using networked audio in your work, this is the track for you.”

Networked Audio events kick off on the convention opening day with a premier panel “Solution-Based Approaches for Networked Audio in Live Production” moderated by Dan Ferrisi (Sound & Communications) with panelists Tim Boot (Global Brand Strategist, Meyer Sound), Genio Kronaue,( L-Acoustics), Morten Lave (Adamson Systems Engineering), Patrice Lavoie, (Solotech), and Jamie Pollock (Kore Audio Design). The panel will cover topics including scalability, IT expertise and planning, along with insights from the panelists’ years of industry experience.

The AES70 networked control standard will be examined in “An Introductory Tutorial to AES70” later that day. Presenters Jeff Berryman and Ethan Wetzell from Bosch Communications, and representing the OCA Alliance, will team up with Simon Jones from Focusrite to introduce participants to AES70, the AES standard on Open Control Architecture (OCA). This session is partnered with the Product Development session “How to Add AES70 Control to Your Products” on Saturday, October 19.

Also on Saturday, Patrick Killianey (Audinate) will present “What Audio Engineers Need to Know about Media Networks,” a reprise of a popular session in the Networked Audio track. Killianey is an engaging and entertaining educator specializing on the growing integration of network and AV technologies. Audio engineers increasingly need to become familiar and conversant with how to use IT resources in their work, and this session is designed to illuminate the concepts behind structurally designing a medium sized network for an installation, recording studio, or live production.

Additional featured sessions taking place include: “Introducing A2B—A Low-Latency Digital Audio Bus Standard” with Joseph Beauchemin (Analog Devices) and Denis Labrecque (DeLab Consulting); “Network Audio Strategies: Charting Software, Hardware, Internet Requirements” presented by Sarah Weaver (NowNet Arts); and Saturday’s “Network Media Open Specifications (NMOS)—How They Relate to Audio Networking” with Andreas Hildebrand (ALC NetworX).

For more information on the entire program for the Networked Audio Track, please visit http://www.aes.org/events/147/networkedaudio. The Networked Audio Track is open to attendees with an All Access badge, available through 11 pm EDT, Monday, October 14, at Advance Registration discount pricing with AES Members and Students receiving significant savings. Find out more about the AES New York and register now at aesshow.com.