NAB Show Cancelled

Due to the public health emergency surrounding the spread of coronavirus, the National Association of Broadcasters announced Wednesday that it has cancelled the 2020 NAB Show. The convention was scheduled to take place April 18–22 in Las Vegas.

According to the report from Broadcasting & Cable, NAB is currently considering its options for a future date. NAB Executive Vice President Dennis Wharton said that one possibility could be to beef up the NAB Show New York in October (Oct. 21–22), though also potentially a summer show in Vegas if the virus threat has been mitigated and if NAB could get buy-in from exhibitors. He said NAB would be having those conversations with stakeholders over the coming days to determine their appetite for various options.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO of the NAB. “Fortunately, we did not have to make this decision alone, and are grateful to our NAB Show community for engaging with us as we grappled with the rapidly-evolving situation. This show is as much yours as it is ours, and it is important to us that we move forward together.

“I want to stress that despite our disappointment at how this year’s show has been impacted by global public health concerns, we are more excited than ever about the future of NAB Show and our relationship with you."

