Enterprise Connect 2020 Postponed

Enterprise Connect 2020 has been rescheduled due to concerns around the spread of coronavirus. The event, which was scheduled to take place later this month in Orlando, will now be held from August 3–6 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“After consultation with our stakeholders over the last few days, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Enterprise Connect Orlando 2020,” said Eric Krapf, the show’s general manager. “It has become clear that for a large majority of the Enterprise Connect community, the travel restrictions and uncertainty that coronavirus has caused has impacted our ability to gather at the end of the month.”

Krapf said that despite the postponement, “several key elements” of the program will be presented online in a “virtual format” during the week of March 30, and that more details on these and the August show will be forthcoming.

The news comes on the heels of a landside of companies withdrawing over health concerns.

