NAB 2022: Brainstorm to Showcase Suite 5 and the Edison PRO 'studio-in-a-box'

Brainstorm, a leading manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, will showcase Suite 5 at NAB 2022, the latest version of its flagship products InfinitySet, Aston and eStudio. Suite 5, available now for all Brainstorm users, includes a plethora of new features designed to improve XR content creation and workflows, while adding an even tighter integration with Unreal Engine. These enhancements will streamline the ability to improve the virtual content creation whether they are using LED videowalls or chroma sets to produce virtual content.

At booth N2608, Brainstorm will demonstrate InfinitySet’s advanced XR workflows using a large LED videowall, with mixed production including chroma sets and live, in-context augmented reality. Live public demonstrations will take place every half an hour, with additional pods for more private demos, that comply with all the safety measures required by the NAB and the health authorities.

Edison PRO, Brainstorm’s virtual studio-in-a-box product designed for live events and presentations, will also benefit from some of the above plus its own features as a result of its upgrade to V5. With the feedback of the worldwide users and early adopters, Edison now includes a wide range of new features aimed at simplifying live presentations and events, which open new possibilities for content creation. New features include workflow and IO enhancements, new virtual lights and actor improvements plus a new chroma keyer that vastly improves the integration of the actors.

Aston includes many user-oriented features designed to improve graphics creation and will also demonstrate the latest version of Aston Multichannel, which provides the ability to create advanced stacked layers. This feature also offers multiple channel playout from a single or different workstations, and also allows for the compositing of large canvases in any resolution or aspect ratio, comprising different graphics, projects, or layers that can be rendered and stack in a single output with the desired aspect ratio to fill in the videowall as required.

Workflow-based products such as WebControl, an independent, HTML5-based application designed to control the playout mode of InfinitySet, now include additional features such as full chroma keyer control, control of camera presets and positions, triggering of actions, or management, and control of InfinitySet’s playlists. Most importantly, as WebControl can sit in the InfinitySet workstation or in a separate computer, it can connect to one or several InfinitySet workstations, read their projects’ configurations, and control them directly or in conjunction with InfinitySet’s software mixer.

“We are delighted to meet our clients and users again at such an essential venue for the broadcast and audio-visual market as NAB is,” said David Alexander, Brainstorm’s commercial director. “Brainstorm has enjoyed two record years of business, even in these difficult times, and we are looking forward to showing live demonstrations once again, and allow attendees to see, in person, what our solutions can do to enhance their virtual production and workflows.”