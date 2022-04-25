NAB 2022: AVer Showcases Collaboration and Streaming Innovations

AVer USA, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions launched the TR311HWV2 12X HD AI Auto Tracking Camera at the NAB 2022 show. AVer will showcase the Pro AV camera in booth #C4514 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, April 24-27.

“AVer is thrilled to be sharing our latest Pro AV innovations with our partners and customers at NAB 2022,” said Andy Teoh, director of product, Pro AV and OEM business, AVer Information, Americas. “Our camera lineup offers something for every room and environment to share and stream professional quality video.”

The TR311HWV2 features 12X optical zoom and HD resolution to offer the range and picture quality for medium to large rooms. Like all TR models from AVer, the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows you to track your speaker (full or half body), pre-set shoot zone, or with hybrid mode without a dedicated camera operator. New voice tracking (with PTZ Link software and select microphones) and built-in gesture control features give presenters even more control over the camera. The TR311HWV2 is available in white only to suit healthcare, medical training and house of worship environments and is upgradeable to NDI/HX. With PoE+, SRT, LAN, USB type B to PC, Virtual USB, RS232, and HDMI-Out, there are many options to connect and control the camera.

The TR311HWV2 works seamlessly with all popular video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. In addition, the camera is compatible with Barco ClickShare and is SRT Ready to provide other strong content sharing and collaboration options. The camera features Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) which uses special algorithms to balance dark or bright lighting for one clear image. The tally light simplifies multi-camera live video productions with an illuminated red light on the top of the active camera.

AVer will also demonstrate the new MD330U Series 30X 4K medical grade PTZ camera for telemedicine and patient monitoring. The MD330U Series camera features the world’s first detachable 8MP handheld camera head and an embedded audio system with speakerphone. Other AI Auto Tracking PTZ Streaming cameras on display will include the TR333V2 with 4K resolution and 30X optical zoom, and the TR313V2 with 4K resolution and 12X optical zoom. AVer’s enterprise grade collaboration room cameras will also be showcased including the CAM520 Pro 2 PTZ with 12X optical zoom for medium to large conference rooms and the VB130 4K Video Collaboration Bar with Built-in Lighting for small to medium spaces.