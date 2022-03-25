AVer's New Conferencing Camera a Versatile Solution for Medium to Large Rooms

AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announced the CAM550, a 4K dual-lens PTZ camera. Made with Qualcomm Technologies, the CAM550 combines dual-lens functionality, dynamic framing technology, gesture control and smart gallery capabilities to create a reliable and versatile solution for medium to large rooms. AVer demonstrated the CAM550 camera at Enterprise Connect in Kissimmee, FL.

AVer’s CAM550 equips two 4K lenses to capture a complete view of the room with wide-angle clarity. The CAM550 is the first PTZ camera with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to frame meeting participants. Featuring dynamic framing technology, the CAM550 is equipped with an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality to deliver a full view of meeting attendees and seamlessly detect meeting newcomers. The CAM550 includes a secondary AI lens designed to capture and automatically re-frame meeting participants moving in and around the room. Through the fully automatic operation, AVer’s dynamic framing technology optimizes meetings and protects the safety of participants.

“AVer continues to invest in meeting room functionality by engineering and designing new technology to support the future of collaboration. The CAM550 promotes ultimate clarity for an engaging and natural meeting experience,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “The CAM550’s 4K dual-lens camera technology enables wide-angle capture and crystal-clear video to see the room in its entirety. Optimized for professional-quality video calls, the CAM550 brings brilliantly sharp, detailed video to any medium to large meeting space.”

AVer’s Smart Gallery technology clearly captures attendees, enabling AI technology to crop participants’ faces and ensure everyone is clearly visible. Users can choose between headshots or half-body mode to adapt to any meeting situation. The CAM550 boasts built-in AI gesture recognition to operate the camera; meanwhile, it eliminates common touchpoints to increase meeting safety. Meeting participants can easily control the camera through AI functionality by holding up one finger on either side of the face. The CAM550 supports dual display and three-way output to connect HDMI, USB, and IP streaming broadcasts simultaneously.