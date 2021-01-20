MultiDyne Chief Operating Officer Bob McAlpine Retires

Following a 46-year career in the broadcast industry, Bob McAlpine of MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Solutions has retired. While retiring from his role as the company's COO, McAlpine will join MultiDyne’s newly formed Board of Directors, and remain active as a consultant focused on MultiDyne’s continued growth.

Bob McAlpine

McAlpine launched his broadcast career in the early 1970s, gaining valuable experience in varied operations and engineering roles before transitioning to the supplier side. He joined PESA in 1987 as senior VP, sales and marketing, a role he maintained for 17 years. He subsequently took on VP and C-Level positions with QuStream, MultiDyne, Telecast Fiber Systems, and Cobalt Digital.

“Bob was a friend to MultiDyne and a mentor to me well before he first joined the company in 2007,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne. “Bob would bring industry press and prospective customers by our 10x10 booth at NAB many years ago and take us out to industry events in the evenings. He has continued to be a mentor to everyone at MultiDyne since returning, and his contributions have been essential to our evolution as a company. He will continue to play an active and important role in our evolution, including some key growth initiatives that we expect to announce later this year.”

“My time at MultiDyne as COO was without question my final full-time position, and I now have the opportunity to spend more time with family while remaining active in the industry on my terms,” said McAlpine. “Very few completely detach from the broadcast industry after spending decades within it. I look forward to working with MultiDyne in a limited capacity, and helping other companies in the industry grow and prosper.”