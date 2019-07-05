MSE Audio Debuts SoundTube Entertainment STNet Switch II

The What: MSE Audio unveils the SoundTube Entertainment STNet Switch II, a proprietary Power over Ethernet, rack-mountable switch designed for use in Dante networks.

MSE Audio debuts the SoundTube Entertainment STNet Switch II (Image credit: MSE Audio)

The What Else: SoundTube Entertainment’s STNet Switch II is a 1-RU, 16-port Gigabit switch. The STNet Switch II’s 700-watt power supply guaranties a proprietary 40-watt PoE to each SoundTube IPD speaker on the Switch. The Switch II, while optimized for Dante, also features advanced management flexibility. In addition to the standard 16 Gigabit ports, the STNet Switch II also includes a user adjustable built-in DHCP server, and two SFP ports for fiber or additional Ethernet connections.

[MSE Audio Debuts Dante-Enabled IPD-Hub 2 Amplifier at InfoComm 2019]

The Bottom Line: Featuring 16-ports, the STNet Switch II is designed for pairing with STNet IPD Speakers.

The product is available now for $1,667.