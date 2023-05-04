More Integrators Are Turning to SDVoE Technology-based AVoIP Systems. Find Out Why at InfoComm 2023

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) will highlight the flexibility of AV-over-IP at InfoComm 2023. Members of the SDVoE Alliance are installing AV-over-IP systems based on SDVoE technology worldwide in a kaleidoscopic variety of venues. The SDVoE Alliance will focus on various vertical market integrations at InfoComm 2023 from June 14–16, 2023, in Orlando, FL.

SDVoE is the only AV-over-IP solution that can match the performance of a matrix switch. Featuring flawless technology and zero latency, users don’t have to compromise performance with SDVoE technology. SDVoE boasts a powerful processing engine capable of video manipulations such as scaling, cropping, and stretching. As a result, SDVoE members, integrators and end-users have documented success with AV-over-IP systems based on SDVoE technology.

At InfoComm 2023 (Booth 4453), the SDVoE Alliance will showcase the flexibility of AV-over-IP by highlighting success in a unique variety of vertical markets, including: