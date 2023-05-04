More Integrators Are Turning to SDVoE Technology-based AVoIP Systems. Find Out Why at InfoComm 2023

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) will highlight the flexibility of AV-over-IP at InfoComm 2023. Members of the SDVoE Alliance are installing AV-over-IP systems based on SDVoE technology worldwide in a kaleidoscopic variety of venues. The SDVoE Alliance will focus on various vertical market integrations at InfoComm 2023 from June 14–16, 2023, in Orlando, FL.
SDVoE is the only AV-over-IP solution that can match the performance of a matrix switch. Featuring flawless technology and zero latency, users don’t have to compromise performance with SDVoE technology. SDVoE boasts a powerful processing engine capable of video manipulations such as scaling, cropping, and stretching. As a result, SDVoE members, integrators and end-users have documented success with AV-over-IP systems based on SDVoE technology.
At InfoComm 2023 (Booth 4453), the SDVoE Alliance will showcase the flexibility of AV-over-IP by highlighting success in a unique variety of vertical markets, including:
- Command and Control: In March 2022, Furuno Electric completed a large-scale renovation of all the spaces on the ground floor of the Communication Bridge. IMAGENICS’ NEX-SMART, powered by SDVoE technology, was selected to distribute high-quality, 4K content across multiple displays in the Communication Bridge.
- Education and Esports: The Carolina Gaming Arena at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill selected Black Box’s (opens in new tab) MCX as a simple and intuitive control system that would allow students to interact with the technology in the room with ease. The Black Box MCX is built on SDVoE technology to harness the power of Ethernet for matrix-switch quality and performance without limitations.
- Hospitality: Yuu Residence Sriracha selected AV LINK, powered by SDVoE technology, to create an unparalleled environment for guests while promoting convenience and accessibility. With captivating AV quality, the visual possibilities were unlimited, and the goal was for guests to have the most memorable accommodation experience.
- Entertainment and Live Events: The University of Houston recently updated the projection mapping content for its basketball team, the Houston Cougars, creating a dramatic, on-court pre-game show at the Fertitta Center. Christie (opens in new tab), powered by SDVoE technology, integrated 3DLP projectors, Mystique, a Pandoras Box Server, and Terra, an AV-over-IP system to create a dramatic, on-court pre-game show.
- Retail: Designed and constructed to be a destination mall, American Dream takes entertainment, dining, and retail to a new level, built on a foundation of interactive and immersive audio and video. The SDVoE Alliance was selected to drive content to more than 200 displays throughout the complex in collaboration with NETGEAR (opens in new tab), Aurora Multimedia (opens in new tab), and SNA Displays (opens in new tab).