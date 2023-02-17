On Displays: Christie

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Martin Waverley, Senior Director of Sales, Americas at Christie (opens in new tab)

To create a high-impact display, start by determining which display technology works best for your environment, how it will be used, and your budget. LCD displays are a great solution for public spaces, lounges, and applications including digital signage; and LCD displays have a much lower initial investment compared to LED. LED is optimal for creating large canvases where visual acuity is of utmost importance. LEDs, at a premium price, are best suited for applications including critical viewing, control room, and premium corporate spaces. Now, and in the not-so-distant future, as we watch direct-view LED prices drop, you will see this technology being used and designed into more applications as they are becoming more palatable to the overall budget and ROI.

Look for displays that provide flexible and built-in image processing, which will allow you to visualize and manage content directly on the display." — Martin Waverley, Senior Director of Sales, Americas at Christie

Next, think about how content will be delivered to the display, whether it’s through a computer or a media server. Look for displays that provide flexible and built-in image processing, which will allow you to visualize and manage content directly on the display. For larger, more advanced displays, including video walls, or for content that has different resolutions or formats—choosing a content management system or image processing solution that is flexible, integrated into the display, and that has a broad feature set is key to ensuring impeccable-looking content.

Networking and distribution is another key aspect of the display to consider, as the infrastructure can become very complex quickly, especially in venues that have multiple displays or video walls that show synchronized or layered content. SDVoE systems, like Christie Terra, allow for the design of simple, flexible, and scalable system architectures based on off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet components for uncompressed, zero-frame-latency content. Displays that support software for installation and servicing, and are compatible with a control system, are adaptable to the widest variety of applications.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience.

A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article (opens in new tab)