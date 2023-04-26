On Workplace 3.X: Black Box

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Brian Trampler, Senior Manager, Product and Strategy at Black Box (opens in new tab)

As the post-pandemic reopening unfolds, business leaders, managers, and employees are reimagining how they think about work. Whether we are working from the office, hybrid, or remotely—the when, why, how, and where of work have fundamentally changed. With back-to-normal rules, the workforce embraces a new reality of working from anywhere. The cost savings from discarding unwanted office space has further accelerated the drive toward a reimagined workplace.

However, the concept of going remote affects employee connectedness, because, without the issues of connectivity and meeting equity adequately addressed, employees can feel disconnected from the workplace.

The latest hardware, video conferencing, and collaboration solutions become helpful here by ensuring an equal user experience for different ways of working.

Collaboration is an age-old concept, but the idea of meeting space has gone through revolutionary shifts during the post-pandemic phase. Virtual meetings and engagement sessions use new technologies for participants to consume content and interact with anyone from anywhere.

Regardless of the content type—audio, video, or interactive collaboration on documents and presentations—the device in modern meeting rooms needs to be standard-based and allow for multiple formats. It should connect and present all these technologies and media types without connectivity issues and technical glitches.

VR, 3D, and virtual meeting spaces need to be considered as part of the new environment in order to future-proof the corporate meeting room investment. Security plays a key role here, as the rooms need biometric access tools and room sensors for scheduled interactions. Securing the space for highly sensitive and proprietary discussions adds to these new requirements.

As working from anywhere is here to stay, the best way to increase employee satisfaction is by offering them hybrid flexibility. So, the next critical step to creating a reimagined workplace is keeping the technology up to the task.