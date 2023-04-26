On Workplace 3.X: Black Box

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Brian Trampler, Senior Manager, Product and Strategy at Black Box shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Brian Trampler, Senior Manager, Product and Strategy at Black Box
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Brian Trampler, Senior Manager, Product and Strategy at Black Box (opens in new tab)

As the post-pandemic reopening unfolds, business leaders, managers, and employees are reimagining how they think about work. Whether we are working from the office, hybrid, or remotely—the when, why, how, and where of work have fundamentally changed. With back-to-normal rules, the workforce embraces a new reality of working from anywhere. The cost savings from discarding unwanted office space has further accelerated the drive toward a reimagined workplace. 

Regardless of the content type—audio, video, or interactive collaboration on documents and presentations—the device in modern meeting rooms needs to be standard-based and allow for multiple formats." —Brian Trampler, Senior Manager, Product and Strategy at Black Box

However, the concept of going remote affects employee connectedness, because, without the issues of connectivity and meeting equity adequately addressed, employees can feel disconnected from the workplace. 

The latest hardware, video conferencing, and collaboration solutions become helpful here by ensuring an equal user experience for different ways of working. 

Collaboration is an age-old concept, but the idea of meeting space has gone through revolutionary shifts during the post-pandemic phase. Virtual meetings and engagement sessions use new technologies for participants to consume content and interact with anyone from anywhere. 

Regardless of the content type—audio, video, or interactive collaboration on documents and presentations—the device in modern meeting rooms needs to be standard-based and allow for multiple formats. It should connect and present all these technologies and media types without connectivity issues and technical glitches.

VR, 3D, and virtual meeting spaces need to be considered as part of the new environment in order to future-proof the corporate meeting room investment. Security plays a key role here, as the rooms need biometric access tools and room sensors for scheduled interactions. Securing the space for highly sensitive and proprietary discussions adds to these new requirements.

As working from anywhere is here to stay, the best way to increase employee satisfaction is by offering them hybrid flexibility. So, the next critical step to creating a reimagined workplace is keeping the technology up to the task.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.