On Workplace 3.X: NETGEAR

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Director of SMB Product Marketing at NETGEAR (opens in new tab)

Remote work isn’t going anywhere any time soon, but as companies invite employees back into the office they need to be prepared to support communication between both those in the corporate meeting space and those in home offices. Further, the physical office itself is evolving, placing more focus on collaboration and knowledge sharing in meeting rooms and break-out areas rather than desk space. To equally enable local and remote meeting participants, offices are taking a hard look at their meeting spaces, with a focus on size requirements and technology.

Prior to the shift towards remote work, poor connection from employees “dialing in” was attributed to the individual, but now companies employing a hybrid workforce need to take things into their own hands—and their AV technology needs to be up to snuff to do so. A company that successfully employs a hybrid workforce must be underpinned by reliable, fast network connectivity, acting as a fluid substrate that brings everything together—people, apps, and devices—regardless of location. However, if not done right, or if done without thorough organization-wide communication, the AV team risks damaging the company network and alienating the IT team. That’s why NETGEAR offers products that are ready to go without flooding the network with AV signals, and free resources to help design your AV and wireless networks.