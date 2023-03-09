Roadmap 2023: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Justin Kennington, President of SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab)

The SDVoE Alliance has strongly emphasized and will continue to focus on high-performance AV that promotes sustainability. Hardware devices are becoming more complex; therefore, they consume more power. Traditional technology has forced compression to become more complex and power-hungry. With 8K resolutions on the horizon, compressions will have to evolve to fit the new demands, which results in larger boxes, more fans, and limited performance.

The FPGAs of tomorrow are power-hungry and extremely expensive. An ASIC-based solution, like SDVoE, is the only way forward." —Justin Kennington, President of SDVoE Alliance

An ASIC-based device might consume up to 80 percent less power than an FPGA-based device performing the same job. The ASIC power consumption is an important savings for 4K. Still, it will become even more critical as resolutions increase because the higher the pixel rate, the higher the power consumption. Today’s FPGAs are simply incapable of processing 8K resolution. The FPGAs of tomorrow are power-hungry and extremely expensive. An ASIC-based solution, like SDVoE, is the only way forward.

The SDVoE Alliance is focused on providing a solution for uncompressed video transmission to create a sustainable, eco-friendly approach to AV. SDVoE technology eliminates traditional restraints of FPGA devices, meanwhile reducing footprint by providing a solution with a zero-latency compression engine that results in reduced power consumption and smaller form-factor products. Altogether, the SDVoE’s members provide over 700 products designed to integrate flexibly to provide system integrators, designers, consultants, and installers with a reliable, sustainable solution.