Middle Atlantic Plans to Bring Speed, Reliability, and Broadened DC Power Support to ISE 2020

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand AV, announced its lineup for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020.

An example of Middle Atlantic's new 3D interactive touch screen tool for its tool-less rack system, Forward. (Image credit: Middle Atlantic Products)

At ISE 2020 on the Legrand AV stand, Middle Atlantic's Forward family of installation solutions—designed to deliver greater system reliability, efficiency, and flexibility to the rack—will be making its European debut, complete with a new 3D interactive touch screen tool for demonstrations.

In addition, the company will highlight its High Power DC Power Distribution Series, which is now shipping from local inventory in Europe with region-specific power plugs.

"We're committed to providing more solutions and support for our European customers, and ISE provides us with a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate that," said Tim Troast, vice president of product management at Legrand AV — Middle Atlantic. "Since its introduction, our Forward family has generated a lot of buzz in the region, and we can't wait for integrators to see the speed it brings to their installations. In addition, there's been high demand for our High Power DC Power Distribution Series, which we've answered with European-specific models—available locally for shorter lead times. With all this and more at the booth, it's shaping up to be a great show."

For more information or to see the products in action, visit Legrand AV on Stand 2-C50 at ISE 2020.

