Mezzanine Unites Virtual Workspace Applications, Physical Workspaces at InfoComm 2018

Oblong Industries is inviting visitors to InfoComm 2018 to experience next-generation workflows with its UC platform, Mezzanine. By integrating Mezzanine with popular workstream collaboration products such as Cisco Webex Teams (formerly known as Spark), coworkers can move between the desktop workstream of a Webex Teams environment to a multiuser, multi-location, multi-stream Mezzanine meeting space with ease.

“In almost every business vertical, there is a need to escalate discussions into full-fledged meetings and gather stakeholders around critical information for decision-making,” said Oblong’s VP of business development, Steve Vobbe. “Clearly Mezzanine is ideal for these moments, and access to it is obvious when it’s embedded in the enterprise ecosystem. As a Cisco Solutions Integrator, it was natural for us to unite Mezzanine with the Cisco ecosystem to maximize meeting engagement and outcomes.”

Justin Ramirez, head of global business development for Cisco Webex added, “We’re making it easier for our customers to understand it’s not Cisco solutions or Oblong solutions, it’s Cisco plus Oblong to create the most productive and collaborative work environment.”

Mezzanine is a flexible solution that scales up to large architectural spaces with the Mezzanine 600 Series, and down to conference rooms and huddle spaces with the Mezzanine 200 Series. According to Oblong, it’s perfectly suited to be the standard for content-rich, real-time collaborative work across the enterprise. Collaborators in all Mezzanine-enabled workplace settings can see and control all the content and data streams that are essential to the task at hand.

The Mezzanine 200 Series will be integrated with Cisco Webex Teams at InfoComm 2018 in Booth N752.