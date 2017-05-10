Megan Dutta Receives InfoComm’s Young AV Professionals Award

Peerless-AV announced that Megan Dutta, Marketing Communications Manager, has been named the recipient of InfoComm’s Young AV Professionals Award.

Megan A Dutta

Each year, InfoComm International, the trade association representing the commercial audiovisual industry worldwide, acknowledges outstanding AV professionals for their commitment to excellence. The InfoComm Young AV Professionals Award affirms Dutta’s contributions to the industry, leadership, and overall outstanding success.

“We are very proud of Megan’s recognition by InfoComm,” said Nick Belcore, Executive VP of Global Sales & Marketing, Peerless-AV. “Megan and her team of marketing professionals have systematically executed a corporate strategy to simultaneously build both the awareness and esteem of Peerless-AV within the industry.”

As Peerless-AV’s Marketing Communications Manager, Dutta leads the company’s marketing and communications department. In this role, she works closely with various departments across the company to create and execute strategies focusing on both corporate and product marketing, as well as managing the company’s philanthropic efforts.

With over 11 years of industry experience, Dutta has made strong contributions to the AV industry. Since 2007, she has been a member of the InfoComm Exhibitor Committee. In 2011, she took on an integral role, joining the InfoComm Exhibitor Steering Committee, where she works closely with industry peers, InfoComm exhibitors, and InfoComm International to develop new policies surrounding the annual tradeshow, resulting in a more streamlined, informative event.

In December 2016, Dutta was appointed as chair of the InfoComm Exhibitor Advisory committee for 2017, where she provides leadership and support for committee management, agenda creation, and facilitates meetings, both in person and virtually, regarding current and future InfoComm shows. A strong proponent of women in the industry, Dutta is a member of Women in Consumer Technology (formerly Women in CE) and Women of InfoComm.

“Megan Dutta has been a valued InfoComm volunteer in a variety of capacities for many years,” said Betsy Jaffe, Senior Vice President, Member Services, InfoComm International. “Her commitment to promoting professionalism in expositions, as chair of the exhibitions committee, and her drive to involve more women in the industry through her involvement in Women of InfoComm Network showcases how a young professional can make a huge impact on the audiovisual industry and the InfoComm community.”