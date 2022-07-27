Meet the New 165-inch, High-Definition MAXHUB Raptor Series Wall Display

MAXHUB introduced the LM165A07 Integrated LED Wall Display. As a member of MAXHUB’s flagship Raptor Series, the LM165A07 was designed with dramatically simplified control and setting features—enabling meeting participants and presenters alike to interact more naturally and completely.

With its 1920x1080 screen resolution, the 165-inch diagonal LM165A07 delivers stunning high-definition visuals with exceptional color accuracy and depth. The LED display is designed to configure the ideal presentation with minimal setup time. Along with integrated video processing, the LM165A07 features both Picture By Picture (which separates the screen in half—displaying output from two different source devices simultaneously on the left and right sides of the screen) and Picture In Picture (which separates the screen into two parts; one source on the main screen and the other in an inset window).

“In terms of its size, the LM165A07 lies midway between the smallest and largest displays in the Raptor Series—making it an excellent choice for a wide range of applications," said Sam Malik, senior director of sales and marketing for MAXHUB’s North American operations. "And with its comprehensive feature set, presenters can rest assured this display will provide meeting attendees with world-class image quality to maximize the impact of the presentation.”

Another key attribute of the MAXHUB LM165A07 is its 3-in-1 design that provides everything presenters might require in one package. The control unit integrates a sending card, the Android OS card, and the video processor. The receiving unit incorporates the power supply, the receiving card, and the hub board while the power unit includes the power supply, amplifier, and relay provisions. The result is plug and play installation with easy maintenance.

The MAXHUB LM165A07’s integrated studio quality speakers enhance voice intelligibility—enabling meeting participants to hear clearly and be more engaged. With an integrated 30-watt internal audio amplifier and dual loudspeakers, the new LM165A07 ensures exceptional audio quality with studio-grade, professionally tuned clarity that must be experienced to be fully appreciated.

Every aspect of the MAXHUB LM165A07’s design facilitates quick and easy collaboration. With its low-latency, stable mirroring support, LAN screen-sharing for up to four windows, and integrated Android 9.0 operating system, seamless connections and built-in sharing features make this display an outstanding choice for any presentation or communication task. Android 9.0 also provides enhanced BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) sharing of content, resulting in even greater flexibility for meetings. Further, the new LM165A07 offers upgraded Wi-Fi capability to 2.4G and 5G dual network duplex.

The ability to interact with the LM165A07 is intuitive. MAXConfig software enables the system to support instant remote and reverse control via tablet, smartphone, or PC, along with remote power, brightness, signal source volume, and window size management. Real-time annotations via one’s personal computing device facilitates easy collaboration while connections to third-party control systems are easily accomplished.