Introducing MAXHUB's BM35 Bluetooth Speakerphone—3 Things to Know

MAXHUB continues to reimagine its place in the hybrid world with its latest Bluetooth speakerphone. The all-new BM35 enables high-quality audio in a compact but powerful and portable device that serves as a conferencing tool for exceptional audio in any meeting space.

Thanks to its 360-degree omnidirectional audio algorithms, the BM35 is designed to ensure every voice is heard as its pick-up range can capture participants up to six meters away. Eight microphones enable clear, efficient meeting experiences.

Here's how the BM35 works.

Effective collaboration and enhanced productivity in any meeting space

Optimized to keep human voices crisp, the BM35 enables smooth conferencing that feels as natural as a face-to-face discussion. Hybrid teams can connect via True Wireless Stereo to enhance the range and reach more than 20 people simultaneously.

With AI noise and acoustic echo cancellation incorporated, the BM35 limits background noise and unnecessary distractions. Intelligently absorbing and filtering out intrusive sound, the speakerphone enhances meeting productivity with superior, high-fidelity (hi-fi) sound quality.

Supports natural, in-depth discussions with AGC

The BM35’s automatic gain control (AGC) feature helps keep participant’s volume consistent, even when individuals move around while speaking. The device’s intuitive algorithms dynamically adjust the voice volume, ensuring a consistent output at the other end.

Equipped with full-duplex audio, this powerful speakerphone distributes sound from opposite sides through separate channels. As a result, meeting participants on either end can communicate simultaneously, giving depth to conversations for meetings that flow organically.

Exceptional coverage everywhere for the hybrid world

Portable and adaptable to any size meeting space, this premium device from MAXHUB provides exceptional coverage in multiple environments. Equipped with a 4400MAh built-in battery that can last up to 30 hours, it eliminates awkward wiring and empowers teams with unconstrained collaboration time.

“The powerhouse BM35 Bluetooth speakerphone is MAXHUB’s latest contribution to the unified communications solutions market. It captures every utterance in perfect detail while providing an exceptional listening experience for distortion-free in-depth conversations,” said general manager Darren Lin. “Providing a highly immersive soundscape, the BM35 has been purpose-built for modern, hybrid meetings.”