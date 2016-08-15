Media Vision Expands Operations in the UK

Media Vision continues growth in Europe by launching local presence in the United Kingdom. A leading provider of professional audio solutions—focusing on TAIDEN conference and interpretation systems for over ten years—Media Vision’s new operations in the UK will ensure that customers can experience a quick response time, accessibility to equipment and local support.

Jason Williams, based in the Greater London area, has been appointed as Media Vision’s Director of Sales for the United Kingdom and Ireland; he will be leading the company’s regional expansion. Bringing over 26 years of audiovisual engineering and consulting experience, Jason’s expertise lies in the delivery of conference technologies and multimedia solutions across a number of vertical markets in the public and private sectors.

“The most recognized experts in simultaneous interpretation and congress technologies have been joining the Media Vision team, driven by confidence in the technology and a high energy to deliver their very best” says Jack de Keyser, Senior Director of Sales in Europe, “Jason possesses remarkable experience; we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset to finding the right solutions for our end-user needs.”

Jason will be working to qualify a number of integrators and consultants as Media Vision partners who will be fully supported with onsite product training, systems design expertise, and a wide range of solutions offering unique capabilities and flexibility for installations. “One of the product lines that I am most excited to showcase is the TAIDEN 5300 Digital Infrared Discussion System, particularly for corporate boardrooms, VTC and combinable spaces” says Jason “This is a great non-RF solution to our ongoing issues in the UK with interference and congestion on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz ISM Wi-Fi bands”.

Expanding local support in the United Kingdom is a part of Media Vision’s continuous growth plan with 9 new European countries added in the past 4 years. Media Vision currently has large showrooms, training centers and equipment warehouses near Paris, Brussels, and Geneva, and plans for a London expansion in a near future to offer training and certification programs to partners.

To obtain the Media Vision / TAIDEN price list for the UK and Ireland, and to receive a demonstration contact Jason Williams at jason@media-vision.com