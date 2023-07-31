How MAXHUB Is Simplifying Microsoft Teams Rooms Collaboration

MAXHUB recently unveiled its new XT series of certified hardware kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms that focus on simplicity right from the start. This enables the effortless upgrading of meeting rooms of any size into native Microsoft Teams Rooms environments.

“We welcome MAXHUB as a new hardware partner in the Teams Rooms ecosystem. The company offers a wide range of certified UC products,” said Albert Kooiman, senior director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. “The MAXHUB XCore kit is ideal for creating a full Microsoft Teams Rooms experience in any meeting room.”

The kits include:

MAXHUB XCore Kit: The MAXHUB XCore kit combines a mini PC with a powerful 12th generation Intel CoreTM processor and a 10.1-inch touchscreen as Teams Rooms tabletop console. Because it provides the typical Microsoft look and feel, it ensures an intuitive experience. Teams meetings can be started easily and sharing content becomes child’s play. In addition, the table console has an integrated motion sensor that automatically switches the device on so that meetings can start without delay.

MAXHUB XT10-WS Kit: The MAXHUB XT10-WS kit builds upon the XCore Kit, and adds the MAXHUB UC W31 USB camera and MAXHUB UC BM35 speakerphone. This bundle meets the dynamic audio and video requirements of modern meeting environments and enables flexible, seamless collaboration.

MAXHUB XT10-VB Kit: The MAXHUB XT10-VB kit expands the XCore Kit by means of a MAXHUB UC S07 video soundbar. Plug-and-play installation means it is ideally suited for expanding existing room displays with proven MAXHUB Unified Communications technology. The UC S07 combines a 12MP 4K UHD wide-angle camera (120-degree FOV), a 6-way microphone array with an 8-metre range and an 8W+3W hi-fi speaker; intelligent features such as auto-framing and AI-assisted noise reduction provide an immersive meeting experience.

MAXHUB XT Series kits can be optionally expanded by displays from a wide product range to create optimal conditions in rooms of any size. For example, the 105-inch MAXHUB UW105NA display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and is ideal for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms. For focus or small rooms, the CMA series offers displays in sizes from 43 to 98 inches, with a classic 16:9 aspect ratio.