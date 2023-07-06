What to Know about the New MAXHUB 4K UHD Displays

Introducing the brand-now MAXHUB CMA series. The series is a range of 4K UHD displays that are ideal for both meeting rooms and digital signage applications, developed to provide optimal viewing comfort even in difficult lighting conditions.

To meet the variety of requirements within different companies, the Energy Star certified displays in the MAXHUB CMA series are available in sizes ranging from 43-98 inches. Thanks to their conformal coating, which prevents the penetration of dust, moisture and salt, the devices can withstand even adverse conditions over their entire service life of up to 50,000 hours. The 98-inch model is designed for 24/7 operation, making it ideal for digital signage applications.

[Invest Your Way to Productivity]

One of the standout features of the MAXHUB CMA series is its dual Wi-Fi capability, which enables simultaneous Wi-Fi 6 and hotspot connectivity. These features allow the displays to act as virtual routers and wireless access points for mobile devices, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted connectivity. Also included is MAXHUB Share, a secure wireless solution for sharing displays. For wired content sharing, the series features a USB-C interface, which can also be used to quickly charge devices at 65W.

For efficient device management, the MAXHUB Pivot software offers the ability to manage firmware updates centrally. This function ensures that the CMA series is always up to date, offers stable performance and that possible faults can be quickly detected and rectified. In addition, MAXHUB Pivot allows content to be played out on the displays across the company, bringing digital signage applications to life.