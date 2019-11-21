Maxell Announces MA-XL1 Lecture Capture Collaboration Station

The What: Maxell has announced its new Lecture Capture Collaboration Station, the MA-XL1, for K-12 and higher education facilities.

The What Else: The Lecture Capture Collaboration System is designed to record, save, and stream content simultaneously with a simple menu screen. Ten different audio/video sources are available, and users can choose three to use simultaneously during the recording/streaming session. Featuring interactive content switching, instant playback, record-stream-upload capabilities, remote classroom collaboration, and an interactive white board, the new system is well suited for education facilities to manage multiple video sources and the displayed image on the main screen of the classroom or meeting room.

“Education is becoming increasingly digital and teachers are looking for better ways to connect with students,” said Mike Morin, higher education sales manager at Maxell. “The new Lecture Capture Collaboration System encourages teachers and students to collaborate both in the classroom and outside of it. Student needs are supported, and teachers are able to easily provide content online.”

Teachers can record and publish lectures or save notes from the interactive lessons so students can view content online at their convenience. This saves time for teachers and makes it easier for students to find and review class materials. The remote collaboration feature allows teachers to present from thousands of miles away as if they were in the same room as their students, so nothing gets in the way of a lesson plan.

Uploading capabilities allow students to focus on the lecture instead of having to worry about taking extensive notes. When lessons are uploaded to the cloud, users can go back and view lectures whenever it is convenient for them. Live streaming is also available so students can attend class from anywhere with an internet connection.

The MA-XL1 is built with 10 input terminals including HDMI, SDI, RGB, and LAN ports compatible with third-party equipment including computers, tablets, cameras, smartphones, and document cameras. In addition, it supports TCP/IP, RS232C control commands, USB ports for external storage and HID mouse devices, Bluetooth speaker-microphones, mini-pin audio, and phoenix audio in/out. Plus, the MA-XL1 includes 1TB internal HDD capacity.

The MA-XL1 comes with several accessories including a power adaptor, power cord, Bluetooth antenna, DIDO connector, two balanced line connectors, USB number keyboard stickers, rack mount bracket and screws, a concise manual and a URL sheet. Additionally, users are backed by the Maxell technical support team.

The Bottom Line: The new multifunctional tool is designed to give operators the power to upload interactive video content and collaborate with classrooms across remote locations while keeping students fully engaged in the lesson. Outside the classroom, the Maxell Lecture Capture system is also well suited for managing content in corporate settings including conference rooms, training centers, conventions, and multi-room business meetings.