Matrox to Drive AV-over-IT Innovations and Industry Leadership at ISE 2020

On stand #11-D120 at ISE 2020, Matrox will showcase its complete AV/IT portfolio, highlighting its capture, streaming, recording, extension, switching, decoding, display, and control solutions.

Featured Matrox Demonstrations at ISE 2020: Optimizing AV/IT Infrastructures

ISE attendees will get a first-hand look at Maevex and Monarch appliances streaming and recording high-quality, low-bitrate 4K and Full HD content for live event webcasting and lecture capture applications, as well as in several end-to-end platforms featuring new decode options.

Maevex multi-4K encoders, Extio 3 IP KVM extenders, and Mura IPX capture and IP encode/decode cards will also combine to create a complete control room ecosystem to seamlessly share information between operators and a video wall, and between local and remote video walls over LAN and internet.

AVIXA AV/IT FlashTrack and Matrox AV/IT Ecosystem Presentations at ISE 2020

At an AVIXA FlashTrack, Matrox's executive vice president of research and development David Chiappini will explore how the next AV-over-IP narrative will shift away from topics like codecs, latency, and color-space-quality levels onto topics such as open standards, interoperable ecosystems across brands, and interoperable environments that fully converge data, communications, and performance media over IP.

The presentation will be held at AVIXA's Stand #13-N110 on Wed., Feb 12 from 3:00 - 3:20 p.m.

In addition, Matrox’s Rob Moodey will provide insight on the benefits of a truly interoperable, scalable, reliable, and proven AV/IT ecosystem featuring various Matrox technologies designed to seamlessly deliver AV content from any IP and baseband source to any endpoint and destination. Moodey's presentation can be seen in the Matrox Stand #11-D120 all four days of the show from 11:00 - 11:10 a.m. and 3:00 - 3:10 p.m.

