Road to ISE 2020: Matrox

Q&A with David Chiappini, Executive Vice-President of Research & Development, Matrox

Q: Why ISE 2020?

DAVID CHIAPPINI: ISE attracts a broad range of attendees from a wide variety of market sectors. This allows us to tell our story and get comprehensive feedback from both existing customers, and our target audience. We are also able to see what the rest of the world is looking at today, and what they will be looking for tomorrow. We expend a lot of energy to stay at the forefront of technology, and this is another great way for us to constantly challenge our road map.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

DC: The most exciting trend will surround AV over IP. It has been growing exponentially in the past three years, but this year I feel that it will reach a new level with offerings from multiple directions. I expect to see AI use starting to proliferate and show up in many unique ways. While I don’t expect this to be earth-shattering in terms of the applications and gains and rather focused more on smaller point use cases, I do see this evolutionary improvement as the foundation of tomorrow's revolutionary leaps.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

DC: Matrox's participation with AIMS to promote the use of an open standards-based method for AV over IP will continue to gain momentum. We witnessed that within the tech world, most solutions start with proprietary methods. Then, the fragmentation pain sets in, and eventually the world jumps on open standards, facilitating explosive industry growth. Once companies start focusing on the open standards approach, the energy of all vendors gets channeled into evolving one method rather than being diluted across many proprietary methods.

Open standards benefit integrators because this more uniform approach provides the security of supply from multiple vendors, as well as knowing that their investments in learning a technology will be supported and rewarded by a rapidly growing base of equipment suppliers. Interoperability and innovation are driven by open standards. Matrox's product offerings are almost always based on open standards, and those products will allow projects that were previously just not possible.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

DC: Technical Managers will be able to see that Matrox isn't trying to lock them down with proprietary offerings, giving them more flexibility.

Since we are based on open standards, our products readily operate with other vendors’ products. This is a guarantee of support and supply for years. Matrox prefers to keep our customers coming back to us not because they are locked in by design, but rather return because of brand loyalty. We want to earn that loyalty by providing products that work and deliver the capability that our customers need, along with world-class support for the times when things don't work as expected. It’s a recipe that has kept Matrox running for over 44 years and will keep us running for a long time to come.

